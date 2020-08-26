Griffin, Ruby Grubbs

Ruby Grubbs Griffin, 89, of Baconton died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 22 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Chad Boyd will officiate. Born March 19, 1931 in Eufaula, AL, Mrs. Griffin was the daughter of the late Eunice and Lillian Grubbs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton C. Griffin and her daughter, Bonnie Griffin Shiver. Mrs. Griffin was an active member of Baconton Baptist Church. She was a volunteer for Palmyra Medical Center for 18 years and also volunteered for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for 3 years. Mrs. Griffin retired from J.C. Penney, after 30 years of service, from switchboard operator to personnel. She was a member of Georgia Power Ambassadors. Mrs. Griffin was a big sports fan of baseball, bowling, football, and basketball. Survivors include one son, Steve Griffin (Debbie) of Baconton; a son-in-law, Jimmy Shiver (Donna) of Baconton; seven grandchildren, Christie Oliver (Lamar), Cedric Shiver (Heather), Stevie Griffin (Mitzi), Heather Griffin, Ivan Pate (Megan), Cole McInvale, Brittany Bryant (Harrison); and twelve great grandchildren, Kayla Pickelsimer (Todd), Emily Oliver, Cooper Oliver, Brie Griffin, Gavin Adams, Christian Shiver, Bonnie Grace Shiver, Ralee Shiver, Avery Pate, Anderson Pate, Ethan Pate, and Olivia Pate. Mrs. Griffin will lie in state at the funeral home from 1 5 pm, Friday, August 21. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or Baconton Baptist Church, P. O. Box 188, Baconton, GA 31716. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at: www.parkerbramlett.com.
