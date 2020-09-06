Hatfield, Mrs. Vallie Ann

Mrs. Vallie Ann Hatfield, 76, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services were held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11 AM, at the Sardis Freewill Baptist Church. The Rev. Joey McCreight and Rev. Stephen Doss officiated and burial followed in the Sardis Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born November 3, 1943 in Clio, Alabama, Mrs. Hatfield was the daughter of the late Perry and Ruby Pippins English. Mrs. Hatfield was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her hobbies included reading, cooking and sewing. She faithfully attended Sardis Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking adventures with her husband Russell, going camping, attending sports and music events and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 56 years: Russell Hatfield; her daughters: Lisa (Bill) Potts, Jennie (Jeremy) Forehand all of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 grandchildren: Bill (Brandi) Potts, Jr., LeeAnn (Brandon) Wierzbicki, Christopher Neumann, Jacob Forehand, Ronnie Paul Forehand, Jeremy Forehand, Jr.; 4 great grandchildren: Raleigh Potts, Brantlee Potts, Colton Wierzbicki, Sammy Wierzbicki; her brother: George English; her sister: Margaret (BJ) Walker. Active pallbearers were Bill Potts Sr., Bill Potts Jr., Jeremy Forehand, Christopher Neumann, Jacob Forehand, Scott Smith, Ben Tew, Wayne Pittman. Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Paul Forehand and Brantlee Potts.
