Hutto, Mr. Perry Carl

Mr. Perry Carl Hutto, age 71, of Eufaula, Alabama passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services for Mr. Hutto will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Sardis Freewill Baptist Church. Rev. Joey McCreight and Rev. Tony Willis will officiate and burial will follow at Sardis Freewill Baptist Church cemetery in Clayton, Alabama with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Mr. Hutto was born on July 21, 1949 in Clayton, Alabama to the late Sandy Hutto and Lottie Seay Hutto. Mr. Hutto grew up in Columbus, Georgia. He retired from the United States Army after 27 years of service. He later worked at Boyd Brothers Transportation for many years. When not working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his beloved wife of 49 years. Mr. Hutto attended Sardis Freewill Baptist Church and was a die-hard Alabama fan. "Roll Tide" He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Tim Hutto, brother, Larry Hutto, sisters, Sue Morris and Margie Stevens. Survivors include: his loving wife, Ammie Libby McCall Hutto; daughter in law, Liz Hutto; brother, Edward Hutto (Doris); sisters, Dot Bailey (Garney), Janet Wood (Smith) and Barbara Andrews; brother and sister in law, Burney and Katie Keys; grandchildren, Dakota Hutto, Zac Hutto, Madison Dunn (Preston), Mackenzie Hutto, Hannah Tew (Logan) and Hailey Singleton (Jes) and great-grandchild, Ensleigh Singleton; several nieces and nephews. Ask to serve as pallbearers: Dylan Patterson, Ronnie Marshall, Mike O'hearn, Danny Wilson, Carl Tenniell and Joe Glover. Asked to serve as pallbearers are: Ronnie Marshall, Mike O'Hearn, Danny Wilson, Carl Tenniell, Joe Glover, and Dylan Patterson. The family would like to say a special thanks to the nurses of Kindred Hospice for the love and care they have shown. www.gloverfuneral.com
