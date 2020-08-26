Martin, Mr. Jimmy

Mr. Jimmy Martin, age 64, a resident of Eufaula, AL., passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Martin was born on November 20, 1955 in Panama City, FL., the son of Ralph Martin Sr. and Kathleen LeRoy Martin. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, James Martin. Mr. Martin was a good hearted, hard-working man who loved providing for his family. He worked as a forklift operator for Nucor for 33 years. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include: loving wife of 44 years, Barbara Martin; sons, Timothy Wade Martin (Tonya), Nicholas Martin (Tammy), and Travis Ray Martin (Amanda); brothers, Ralph martin Jr. (Sherry) and Danny Martin (Margo); sisters, Cathy Trammell (Lee), Linda Starling, and Charlene Jordan (Irvin); grandchildren; James Martin, Gage Hutchinson, Brittany Martin (Derek), Austin Martin (Ashley), Jacob Martin (Jordyn), Jordan Conklin, Haleigh Martin, Gracie Martin, Dalton Martin, Isaiah Martin, Aaliyah Martin, Calliope Martin, and Isabella Martin; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Ann Martin and Hayden Avery Martin. The Martin family would like to thank the nurses of Kindred Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
