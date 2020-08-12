Martin, Sr., John West

John West Martin, Sr., born July 1, 1947 in Eufaula, AL., a native of Clayton, AL, passed away peacefully at home in Eufaula, AL, on August 7th, 2020, at the age of 73. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lucile West Martin, father, Arthur Columbus "A.C." Martin, sister, Cile M. Smith, brother in law, Maury D. Smith. John is survived by his wife, Lou Flewellen Martin; son, John West Martin, Jr.; daughter-in-law Ashley Grantham Martin; granddaughter, Cameron Louise Martin; grandson, John Grantham "Grant" Martin; sister, Martha M. Houston; brother-in-law, The Honorable J. Gorman Houston, Jr; sister, Clara W. Martin; twin brother, James L. Martin; sister-in-law, Charlotte K. Martin; sister-in-law, Robin Flewellen; sister-in-law, Paula Irby; brother-in-law, Russell L. Irby; and a host of nieces and nephews. A private memorial service was held on Monday, August 10th, at First United Methodist Church in Eufaula, AL.. Dr. Alan Cassady and Dr. Gorman Houston III officiated the ceremony. A private interment of ashes with military honors will be held at a later date. With the current pandemic, the family decided to limit the size and scope of the ceremony for safety reasons. Chapman Funeral Home directing. John W. Martin was a University of Alabama graduate, completing his bachelor of arts degree in 1969 from the College of Arts and Sciences majoring in history. While attending U.A., John was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army from the ROTC Program. He served two years of active duty from 1969 to 1971, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division, 122nd Signal Battalion at Camp Casey, South Korea. After returning to the States, John worked from 1972 to 1981 as an insurance and real estate agent with Johnston-Clark, Company, Inc. In 1981, he co-founded the Eufaula Agency, Inc., serving as co-owner and secretary-treasurer until 2014. He then became manager of the Eufaula Agency for Flowers Insurance until his retirement in 2019. John was involved in community activities serving in Eufaula as past-president of the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, the Eufaula Heritage Association, the Industrial Development of The City of Eufaula, the Barbour County Hospital Association, the Eufaula Quarterback Club, the Eufaula Country Club and the Eufaula Kiwanis Club. He was past-chairman of the Lakeside School Board of Trustees, the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Board and Sigma Nu Alumni Committee. In 1996, he received the Patron's Award from Lakeside School; in 2002, he received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Association, and in 2004, he received the Eufaula Kiwanis Citizen of the Year Award. He was an active member and served on the administrative board of the First United Methodist Church of Eufaula. Volunteering with The University of Alabama, John was a past-chairman of the Task Force on Diversity in 1999, and a past-president of the Barbour County Alumni Chapter and of the National Alumni Association serving from 1985 to 1986. He is remembered for his faith, kindness, sense of humor, willingness to serve, and his love for The University of Alabama football. Barbour County, particularly Clayton and Eufaula, held beloved places in his heart. The family would like to thank our friends, church family, caregivers, Dr. Scott McAllister, Dr. Hejal Patel, and cousin Dr. Ben Martin for their incredible efforts, dedication, and professionalism. The family requests memorials be made to The John W. Martin Endowed Scholarship at The University of Alabama, which can be reached online at https://bit.ly/2DMYrms or to Eufaula First United Methodist Church Building Fund.
