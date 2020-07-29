Mills, Sandra Marie

Sandra Marie Mills, 59, of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Dothan.. Formerly of Eufaula, Alabama, she had spent the last 20 years in Dothan where she worked as a retail clerk. Born February 16, 1961 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Sandra was the daughter of the late John Robert "Skinny" and Ira Nell Floyd Mills Maddox. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Charlotte Mills and her brother, John David Mills. Survivors include 2 aunts: Barbara (Burdette) Wood of Eufaula, Alabama and Martha Thomas of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; her step-brothers: Mark (Lisa) Yohn, Dave (Nicole) Yohn, Chris Yohn; her cousins: Robert Thomas, Todd Thomas, Scott Thomas, Annabelle Ferguson, Monica Causey and Tom Williams. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society. Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
