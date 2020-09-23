Palmer, Julian Randolph (Randy)

Julian Randolph (Randy) Palmer, 68, went to his eternal home on September 16, 2020 at his home in Texasville, Alabama. He was born on May 6, 1952, in Montgomery, Alabama on Maxwell Air Force Base. Randy was the son of the late Charles Lee Palmer and Minnie Lee Palmer of Eufaula. Graveside services were held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Creel Church Cemetery where Rev. Chris Beam and Rev. Clyde Hancock officiated and Chapman Funeral Home directed. A visitation was held prior to the service at the graveside. Mr. Palmer was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Lee Palmer and Joeseph (Joe) Palmer. Randy was a deacon at Corinth Baptist Church and served as the church Sunday School director and worship leader for many years. He also served as the President of the Texasville Vol. Fire Department. He worked in the grocery business for 39 years and then continued working at Ventress Prison as the canteen clerk for the last 14 years. He loved Auburn Football and Braves Baseball but mostly loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Annie Paulette Hancock Palmer of Texasville, AL; two sons: Julian Christopher Palmer of Headland, AL and Jeffery Lamar (Dana) Palmer of Breman, GA; three grandchildren; Annabelle Celest Palmer, Kate Allison Palmer, and Clayton Hunter Palmer; other survivors include two sisters: Jean (Billy) Faulk of Clio, AL and Ann Johnson of Tampa, FL; one brother: Johnny Palmer of Hartselle, AL; and several nieces and nephews. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were: Tommy Self, Dennis Ryals, Ronnie Snell, Tommy Mims, Max Mims, Joe Drawdy, Everette Culpepper, and Phillip Santoria.