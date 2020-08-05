Parmer, Mrs. Ruby Othelia

Mrs. Ruby Othelia Parmer, 69, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her home in Eufaula, Alabama. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11 AM, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Clayton with Rev. Luke Westbrook officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. The visitation for Mrs. Parmer will be held prior to the service from 10 AM until 11 AM at the church. Born June 8, 1951 in blue Springs, AL., Mrs. Parmer was the daughter of the late Evelyn Pippin and William Grady Holland. She retired from Cooper Lighting after 24 years and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Her hobbies were her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Horace Jay "HJ" Parmer, Jr. Survivors include her children: Jay (Tamara) Parmer and Beana (Greg) Tucker both of Eufaula, AL.; grandchildren: Emma Tucker, Morgan Parmer, Mitchell Newton, Maddie Parmer; one brother: Floyd Holland of Eufaula, AL. Serving as pallbearers are Jay Parmer, Morgan Parmer, Mitchell Newton, Greg Moore, Doodle Parmer, Bryan Forshee.
