Partin, Mrs. Martha Ann "Marti"

Mrs. Martha Ann "Marti" Partin, 84, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Crowne Health Care in Eufaula. Memorial services were held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2 PM, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Ken Bush officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born September 23, 1935 in Eufaula, Alabama, Mrs. Partin was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Lenora McClenny Thomas, Sr.. She was a graduate of Eufaula High School Class of 1954. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Eufaula. She was employed with Fred Arnold's Lazy Boy in Eufaula. She was involved with connections at the First United Methodist Church in Eufaula. Survivors include her husband: Jimmy Partin of Eufaula, Alabama; her children: Dusty Waylan of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dee Dee Hamrick of Birmingham, Alabama, Romer (Laurie) Scott of Ballenger, Texas, Shane Claffey of Augusta, Georgia, Phate (Michelle) Scott of Gardner, Alabama; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grand-children; 1 brother: Larry (Jean) Thomas of Eufaula, Alabama.