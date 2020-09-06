Pelham, Kenneth "Ken" Wayne

Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Pelham, 64, of Eufaula, Alabama, passed away after a long battle with an illness on September 1, 2020, surrounded by friends and family. He was born to Annie Williams Pelham and Albert Mason Pelham on October 9, 1955, in Eufaula, Alabama. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Zondra Pelham Clark. He is survived by his son, Robbie Pelham and his wife, Christina Pelham, their children, Tristin Hegler, Abram Pelham, and Maddox Pelham, his daughter, Kimberly Nicole Pelham, her children, Morgan Tasker and Bryson Tasker, his brother, Ronnie Pelham, and his wife, Bonnie Pelham, their children Michael Pelham and Mark Pelham, his brother, Rick Pelham, and his wife, Christy Pelham, their children, Zach Pelham and Kelsey Pelham. Included, as family, by which he is survived are Amie Price Griffin, Phillip McElroy, Carlos McElroy. Ken never met a stranger and even if he did, he was going to make a friend. He was giving to a fault and loved unconditionally without reservation. Ken wanted you to laugh. If you were laughing, he was happy. To know him was to love him. Visitation will be at Chapman Funeral Home from 5 pm to 7 pm on 9/4/2020 and funeral services will be held on 9/5/2020 at 2 pm at Sardis Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Joey McCreight and Rev. Bill Purvis officiating. Burial will follow in the Sardis Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Neal Senn, Carlos McElroy, Shad Sawyer, Tanner Gary, Scott Puckett, Don Helms, Richard Ray, and Caleb Price.
