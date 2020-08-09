You have permission to edit this article.
Powers, Mrs. Susie Ann
Mrs. Susie Ann Powers, 86, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home. Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 2 PM, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Joe Vickers officiated and burial followed in the Clayton Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born March 13, 1934 in Clayton, Alabama, Mrs. Powers was the daughter of the late John and Rena Strickland White. Survivors include her husband of 65 years: Ed Powers of Eufaula, Alabama, 1 daughter: Brenda Rowland of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 son: Douglas Glen (Donna) Powers of Pensacola, Florida; 1 daughter-in-law: Lynn Poss of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Brandon (Codie) Rowland and Douglas Ryan (Sarah) Powers; 2 step-grandchildren: Maranda (David) Green and Randi (Wade) Lockhard; 4 great grandchildren; 1 brother: Robert White of Buckhead, Georgia.

