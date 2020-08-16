Price, Jr., Robert Orr

Robert Orr Price, Jr. was born December 10, 1936, the second child of Mary Elizabeth Fuqua and Robert Orr Price, Sr. and called Bobby by his friends and family. He grew up in Baker Hill and Eufaula and had a love for the countryside and basketball. He attended Troy University, majoring in Math and Education. He taught Mathematics at Baker Hill High School and coached basketball. He left teaching and coaching reluctantly to pursue a military career to support his growing family. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam. His military career would span 44 years, from Private to finally retiring as Colonel, and building a reputation as an exemplary officer and mentor to others. Upon retiring from the military, he returned to coaching basketball at Calhoun High School in Lowndes County and later at Macon East Academy. When he retired fully, he returned home to Eufaula to care for his mother and focus on his friends and family. Bobby Price was known by many names: Bobby, Dad, Pops, Coach, Paw Paw, and Colonel. He welcomed others into his family and loved them as family. Bobby is survived by his wife, Ann Dorman Price; his children: Trey Price (Amy), Chris Price (Cathy), Amie Griffin, Donna Stark (John), Laurie Johnston, Don Webb, Johnny Mack Wilson; his grandchildren: Kaitlyn Hill, Bobby Price, Murray Margaret Price, Connor Price (Tiffani), Sophie Price, Blake Edmondson, Mac Edmondson (Haley), Kaleb White (Nicole), Skyler White, Tanner Gary, Will Fields (Emily), Zac Fields (Katelynn), Emily Fields, Mary Claire Fields, Michaela Dillon, Lexie Johnston, Alex Ward, Matthew Webb, Lionel Wilson, Josh Wilson; great-grandchildren: Jackson Edmondson, Lawson Edmondson, Canaan Edmondson, Brady White, Jade White, Lyndon White, Riggins White, Colton White, Elizabeth Fields, Hudson Fields, Olivia Fields, Cianna Wilson, Cianni Wilson, and Aaliyah Wilson; and his sister, JoAnn Causey. He encouraged those around him. He was not one who believed in limiting yourself; rather, he instilled in others that if you believed you could, and put in the effort, you could do anything you wanted. In his final days, there was a continual stream of people who reached out, visited, and called to let him know how he had substantially impacted their lives and credited him with their successes. Bobby's wish was to forgo an official service and to be cremated and buried under a favorite tree on his farm in Baker Hill. Chapman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, he asked that donations be made to the General Scholarship Fund at Marion Military Institute at 101 Washintgon St., Marion, AL 36756, or at marionmilitary.edu/give/
