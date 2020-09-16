Riickert, Mr. Ivan Wayne

Mr. Ivan Wayne Riickert., age 81, a resident of Eufaula, AL, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, FL. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula with Rev. Joey McCreight officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. Funeral services will also be held at Palmer Funeral Home in Mayslick, KY on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Akers officiating and Palmer Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery in Shannon Kentucky. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 pm until 3:45 pm prior to services on Sunday at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. The family will receive friends at Palmer Funeral Home in Mayslick, KY on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Mr. Riickert was born November 2, 1938 the son of William Taft Riickert and Goldia Lee Jefferson. He retired after 27 years from American Buildings Co. in Eufaula. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Korea, Germany, and the United States for seven years. Mr. Riickert loved helping others, gardening, hunting, fishing, and was an excellent handy man. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Renate Wines Riickert; two brothers, Gary Dale Riickert and William Eugene Riickert. Survivors include: son, Patrick Riickert (Lisa) of Crawfordsville, FL; daughters, Stephanie Easterwood (Leslie) of Talladega, AL and Maria McGilvary (Craig) of Eufaula, AL; brothers, Freddie David Riickert (Velma) of Cynthiana, KY; sisters, Linda Faye Dobbs (James) of Hartselle, AL and Carolyn Lee Shaw (John) of Maysville, KY; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Special thank you to nurses and staff of Big Bend Hospice for the love and care they have shown. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com