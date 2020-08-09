Ristau, Sr., Mr. Robert "Bob" George

Mr. Robert "Bob" George Ristau, Sr., of Eufaula, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Henry County Health and Rehab at the age of 85. Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 9:30 AM, in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Dr. Ken Bush officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born November 23, 1935 in Nenah, Wisconsin, Bob was the son of the late Emil and Ruth Tody Ristau. He was the eldest of six children and grew up poor during the Great Depression, as were most families during that time. His fondest memories as a child were when he spent summers on his grandparents dairy farm. He enjoyed all of the good food that they grew on their farm. At the age of 18, Bob went to work at the local paper mill and he also joined the National Guard. He was called to active duty several years later. He served his country proud in the United States Army for 12 years and was promoted to Major in July of 1967. He served 2 tours in Vietnam. During his first tour, he flew Otter Airplanes and also commanded an aviation detachment. On his second tour he commanded a Chinook Helicopter Company with a supporting maintenance unit. After Vietnam, he was the Aviation Staff Officer for three years in Fort Rucker. He completed his military service at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii as the Headquarters Commandant. After leaving active duty, he worked and received an MBA from Troy University. During his time working and going to Troy, he was called to preach and was led to start a church for campers and home owners in White Oak Shores. In 1978, he along with others and his family built a small church called Chapel By the Lake. Bob finished his working career as a financial officer in the Department of Mental Health for the State of Alabama in Decatur. During his retirement years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. His greatest joy was when he became a grandpa. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan. Survivors include his son: Robert (Deb) Ristau of Elkmont, Alabama; his daughter: Gail (Ed) Bartkiewicz of Eufaula, Alabama; 5 grandchildren: Shelby (Tanner) Little of Eufaula, Alabama, Kyle Bartkiewicz ofPelham, Alabama, Nikki Ristau of Elkmont, Alabama, Jazmin Ristau of Elkmont, Alabama, Keith (Tammy) Slayton of Russellville, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kindred Hospice or to the First Baptist Church of Eufaula.
