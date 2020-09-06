Smith, Mrs. Louise

Mrs. Louise Smith, a former resident of Clayton, AL, was born to the late Vee Shipman and Siller Stewart Shipman on August 10, 1928. She grew up in Clayton and was a graduate of Barbour County Training School. Early in life she accepted Christ as her personal savior and became a member of Salem Baptist Church, Louisville, AL. Mrs. Louise worked and retired from the Eufaula Adolescent Center, after many years of service. She met and married Mr. J.T. Smith who preceded her in death, as well as her other siblings: Myrtle Burks, Berneice Shipman, Lawerence Shipman and Clarence Shipman. Her later life was spent at Crowne Health Care in Eufaula, AL. Mrs. Louise made her transition peacefully Sunday August 30, 2020 at the South East Medical Center in Dothan, AL. Leaving a lifetime of memories she is survived by her dedicated nieces: Mamie Burks, Carolyn Burks and Vivian Burks, god daughter Tracy Jackson and many, many, great, great great nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Smith will begin Friday September 4, 2020 in the Chapel of Clayton Memorial Funeral Home, 24 S. Keen Street, Clayton from 11 AM until 6 PM. Homegoing services will be Saturday September 5 at 11 AM at the graveside of Salem Baptist Church Cemetary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.