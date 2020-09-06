 Skip to main content
Thomas, Thomas Lee ¿Tom-Tom¿
Thomas was born in Eufaula, Alabama to the late Jesse and Ila Bell (Gochett) Thomas. Sunrise, September 13, 1948 Sunset, September 1, 2020 Thomas was a member of New Mount Zion Church. He graduated from Dr. T.V. McCoo High School in 1966. He served in United States Army. He was a beloved brick mason in Eufaula and surrounding areas. As you are riding through the town you can see his beautiful work. He retired from the Eufaula Housing Authority. He loved fishing, golf, and watching sports on television with his son, brother, and family. Thomas was preceded in death by: brothers, David, Jesse, Clarence Thomas; sister, Mildred T. Walton; sister-in-law, Mary Thomas; nephew, G. Leon Thomas. Thomas leaves behind to cherish his memory: his beloved wife, Patricia Coleman Thomas; daughters, Shemike, Wendy, Erica, Elizabeth; son, David; sisters, Louise Shipes, Anna Hollins; brother, Fred L. Thomas; three brothers-in-law, Sammy Coleman, Williams Coleman, Chris Coleman; three grandchildren, Trequan, Justin, and Lavonte; uncle, Melvin Cain; sister-in-law, Willie Nell Thomas; special niece, Felicia W. Johns; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services have been entrusted to Clayton Memorial Chapel where public viewing will begin Monday, September 7th at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the Clayton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 24 S. Keen St., Clayton, AL. Homegoing services will be Tuesday, September 8 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL, with military rights.

