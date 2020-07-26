Trogdon, Mrs. Mary Petry Stewart

Mrs. Mary Petry Stewart Trogdon age 76, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Mary was born on August 28, 1943, in Troy, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William P. Stewart. In 1961, Mary graduated from Charles Henderson High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Converse College in 1965. She was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Robert B. Trogdon, Jr. on August 21, 1965. Mary was a wonderful supportive military wife while Bob was in the Air Force.This union of 55 years was blessed with two loving children, Stewart and Laura. Mary and Bob loved each other and enjoyed sharing precious moments and memories together. They loved to travel during Bob's career as a Delta pilot. Mary was a woman of God and loved her church. She was a faithful servant at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church for over 30 years. Her participation in many church programs was notable. She was a leader on the founding committee of St. Patricks' Malachi's Storehouse, a local food pantry in Dunwoody. She organized and ran Wednesday Night dinners, feeding over 100 people every week for several years. Mary participated in the Newcomers, Home Group and other committees over the years. Her main love was organizing many Bible study and Christian history tours to the Holy Land and other historical Christian sites throughout Europe. She took a mission trip to Kenya and gave to many other mission programs. She was also involved in and contributed to several charitable organizations throughout the Atlanta area and international programs. In addition to her travels and charitable efforts, Mary received her license as a private pilot at the age of 54 and owned her own plane. She was a great teacher and had a passion for education and helping children. She taught at Eglin Air Force base and substitute taught at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School. She was an avid ALTA tennis player for many years at Dunwoody Country Club. She had a great love of her family history as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mary had a mindset for service and loved to help others. She adored her family, as she loved having her family and friends around. She was an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her beautiful life, legacy, and love for Jesus Christ will always be cherished in the lives of those who knew her. Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Robert B. Trogdon, Jr.; son, W. Stewart Trogdon (Diane); daughter, Laura T. Wells (David); grandchildren, Mary-Grace, Foster, Taylor, Colton, and Kendyl; and her sisters, Betty Huffcut (Bill), Carolyn Martin (Burt), Lucinda Lewis (Doug), Evelyn Evins (Walter), and a host of relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Memorial Fund for Malachi's Storehouse at St Patrick's Episcopal Church, 4755 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA. 30338 or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family.
