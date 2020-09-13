Walker, Mr. J. D.

Mr. J. D. Walker, 89, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. Graveside services were held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2 PM, in Fairview Cemetery Addition. The Rev. Richard Blevins officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born June 29, 1931 in Pearson, Georgia, Mr. Walker was the son of the late Clayton Williams and Rebecca Nugent Walker. Mr. Walker was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Mead Coated Board after 27 years of service. He was a Master Mason with the Satilla Lodge #163 in Pearson, Georgia. His favorite past times were deer hunting and fishing. Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his wife Valerie Delk Walker. Survivors include 2 sons: Terry (Karen) Walker and Chuck (Mike Adkins) Walker both of Eufaula, Alabama; his daughter: Debra Jones of Eufaula, Alabama; 6 grandchildren: Slate Jones, Jesse (Angie) Jones, Marie (Matt) Crawford, Wendi Henderson, Curtis (Sarah) Walker, Kelly (Corey Higginbotham) O'Brien; 12 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Lounette DuPree and Annette McKinnon. Active pallbearers were Slate Jones, Jesse Jones, Curtis Walker, Matt Crawford, Tyler Coffman, Henry Douglas.
