Williams, Silvia Jean

Silvia (Jean) Williams, Age 63, of Eufaula/Barbour County. Died at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, AL on August 5th, after a brief bout with lung cancer. Jean was truly a golden and pure soul, liked by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was loved as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Going out of her way to help friends and family, she enriched the life of many people. Remember her with a smile and warmth in your heart, just as she warmed those around her. She is Survived by: Husband: Rodger "Mercy" Williams; Siblings: Bobby Snow, Danny Snow (Cecilia), Darlene Baswell; Children: Joey Baswell, Candi Crawford (Chris), Jaime Daniels (David), Jennifer Williams; Grandchildren: Schyler Coffman (Dakota), Lindsey Crawford, Hayden Beau Jaxon Crawford, Brandon Daniels, Jordan Daniels, Koty Baswell, Chelsie Mosley (Blake), Christopher Baswell, Laci Baswell, Kaelyn Baswell; Great-Grandchildren: Lilith Rose Coffman, Kellan Mosley, Baker Mosley, Hendryx Baswell. As in life and so in passing, Jean was a private person. Her wishes were to be cremated and placed to rest between her mother and father, as were two brothers that proceeded her home, with only immediate family in attendance. Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, AL, 334-685-9148, is in charge of arrangements. www.alabamafuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.