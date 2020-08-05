Wilson, Lemuel "Pat"

Lemuel Patrick "Pat" Wilson, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence. He was 76 years old. Private graveside services with military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. Pat was born on April 24, 1944 Eufaula, Alabama and lived there the early years of his life. He joined the US Navy and served as a Gunner's Mate on the USS Fechteler. Pat proudly served his country for many years including in the Vietnam War. Pat enjoyed going fishing and watching Alabama Football, Roll Tide!!! He was a quiet and hard-working man that will be terribly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Mary Ella Wilson. Left to cherish Pat's memories are his loving wife Doris Wilson; brother David Wilson; daughters Karen Willis (Tommy) and Pam Wilson (Jeff); stepchildren Diane McLendon (Jason), Deborah Wilson, and Dallas Pettis (Pam); he is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
