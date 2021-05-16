A bit more from less than friendly skies

6 p.m. – At Gate B-41, Delta agent announces that because of a mechanical problem our flight has been delayed two hours. She says that if we come to the desk we will be given a complimentary coupon as their way of saying thank you for choosing Delta. The coupon is for $10 – about the price for an airport bag of chips. Unhappy mob lines up like cattle to get one. PB and I join them. I open coupon and see a survey with 30 questions required to receive my $10. PB and I join the rest of the mob and chunk them in the trash.

8 p.m.– PB and I feel brilliant in deciding to rent a car and drive to Little Rock. With no luggage to tie us down we choose a Dodge Durango from Thrifty and are on the road by 8:25.

11:15 p.m. Monday – Back in my own bed, after borrowing KM’s toothbrush.

Wednesday – Call Delta and discover luggage was delivered to our hotel in Chattanooga. Told it will arrive in Little Rock at 3:34 p.m. Thursday. They say they will bring it to my home. I say I would rather pick it up.

Thursday 3:34 p.m. – Delta check-in counter, where there is a large crowd and more confusion than a Jets sideline. I finally talk to attendant who says he hasn’t seen my bag. He tells me to check at the baggage pickup area.