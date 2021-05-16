A bit more from less than friendly skies

Chattanooga, Tenn., Monday, 6:30 A.M. – Awake before wake-up call. Luggage lost last night by Delta. Make coffee and take shower. Early start so Publisher/Boss (PB) and I can find Walmart to buy shirts for important meeting.
7 a.m. – Phone rings. Happy recorded voice tells me she’s my wake-up call. Dress quickly in yesterday’s very casual and wrinkled clothes. Meet PB in lobby and we head out in search of Walmart.
9 a.m. – PB and I look and feel like new men in our Walmart Signature Oxford shirts.
Noon – 3 p.m. – Interview three prospects for editor. They are all better dressed than we are.
4 p.m. – Chattanooga airport. Delta agent informs us that our luggage is in Canada. We say, “Canada?”
She says, “Yeah that’s right, Canada.”
At least they have it narrowed down to a country.
5 p.m. CST – Somewhere over Tennessee. Pilot informs us that no planes are landing in Memphis because of storms. He says we are going to circle until it clears. I think as long as we are killing time, why don’t we head up to Canada.
5:45 p.m. – Finally land and pull up to gate A-5. I ask attendant where our connection gate is. She tells me B-41. I need my tennis shoes, which are somewhere in Canada.
6 p.m. – At Gate B-41, Delta agent announces that because of a mechanical problem our flight has been delayed two hours. She says that if we come to the desk we will be given a complimentary coupon as their way of saying thank you for choosing Delta. The coupon is for $10 – about the price for an airport bag of chips. Unhappy mob lines up like cattle to get one. PB and I join them. I open coupon and see a survey with 30 questions required to receive my $10. PB and I join the rest of the mob and chunk them in the trash.
8 p.m.– PB and I feel brilliant in deciding to rent a car and drive to Little Rock. With no luggage to tie us down we choose a Dodge Durango from Thrifty and are on the road by 8:25.
11:15 p.m. Monday – Back in my own bed, after borrowing KM’s toothbrush.
Wednesday – Call Delta and discover luggage was delivered to our hotel in Chattanooga. Told it will arrive in Little Rock at 3:34 p.m. Thursday. They say they will bring it to my home. I say I would rather pick it up.
Thursday 3:34 p.m. – Delta check-in counter, where there is a large crowd and more confusion than a Jets sideline. I finally talk to attendant who says he hasn’t seen my bag. He tells me to check at the baggage pickup area.
3:50 p.m. – Baggage pickup area. No luggage. I return to the check-in counter where I see about eight people in front of me. They all have their luggage with them. Enjoy it while it lasts.
4:15 p.m. – I arrive at the front of the line but the agent doesn’t look happy to see me. He takes my baggage claim ticket and types on his computer. He looks concerned. He tells me he will do some more checking shortly and asks me to step to the side. I’m leery but comply. I watch as he tells the next three people in line that they have arrived too late and won’t have a seat. I hope their luggage has a nice flight.
4:25 p.m. – The agent sees me and frowns again. He types on his computer and says it looks like our bags made it to Memphis.
I walk away and decide to try the baggage pickup area one more time.
I get there and see my bag for the first time since Sunday.
I am overcome with emotion.
I pick it up and quietly move out of the building, expecting any moment to be shot in the back.