A major piece of my history now belongs to someone else

My family and I moved into that house when I was 6 months old. Well, I don’t actually remember that, but that’s what I’ve been told. I lived in that old house, and on that piece of property, until I was almost 20. Mama spent the rest of her life there. She moved to heaven 19-years ago, and no one has lived in the house since then.

The old house, which was never on quite the same level as the Biltmore, has almost completely fallen in now. Even though I haven’t lived there in a long time, the old place was where so many things began for me. My mind holds more memories from there than I have time to share, and probably more than you care to hear.

One of my earliest and favorite activities there involved robbing the chickens. No, I didn’t take their money. Chickens don’t have money, because they don’t have purses, but they do have eggs. Each morning, I knew there would be freshly-laid eggs in their nests, but I was still always a little surprised to find them, and I was always more than a little excited. It was like hunting Easter eggs every day, except they weren’t dyed or painted. Robbing eggs from Lucy was not quite as much fun. Lucy was our only goose, so her eggs didn’t hatch, but that didn’t stop her from sitting on them. She would have sat there until the cows came if I didn’t rob her nest. Have you ever been bitten by a goose? You won’t die from it, but it doesn’t feel good either.