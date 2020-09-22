 Skip to main content
After a week in jail, former House Speaker Hubbard seeks reduced sentence
After a week in jail, former House Speaker Hubbard seeks reduced sentence

When people refer to a public office holder as “powerful,” it doesn’t usually mean they see that person as one who can affect change in government, solve intractable problems, right wrongs, or improve the lot of ordinary constituents. It sometimes means they see that person as one who wields that power like a cudgel, using it to enrich themselves and their friends from the public trough, and punish anyone who challenges them.

On Sept. 11, a once-powerful office holder convicted of public corruption reported to the Lee County Jail to begin serving a four-year sentence in the state penitentiary. He was sentenced in June 2016, and has been free on appeal bonds for almost 51 months. He was originally convicted on 23 counts, winnowed to six counts through his appeals.

On Friday, a week after former House Speaker Mike Hubbard turned himself in, al.com reports that his lawyers asked the court to reduce his sentence, arguing that the number of charges upheld is lower than when Hubbard was sentenced, and that the court should consider the punishment he’s already suffered — his removal from office, the loss of his right to vote, the divestment of his business interests and presumably the week he’s spent behind bars.

Hubbard’s argument isn’t likely to gin up much empathy. He apparently forgot any “power” in public office belongs to the people, and office holders are temporarily entrusted with access to it to further the public good.

Violating that trust, as Hubbard has done, should carry a heavy burden. Four years in prison and eight years’ probation is kid-glove treatment.

