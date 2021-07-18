Are you a (Christian) impasta?

What do you call a piece of spaghetti wearing a false mustache?

An impasta!

All levity aside, there’s nothing funny when someone deceives or lies to us. In fact, there’s no better way to sabotage a relationship.

Being an impasta can manifest itself in other ways, too, such as when we hand in false expense accounts or take credit for someone else’s work.

Could being an impasta also include exaggerating about our successes or skills? Ouch. It’s scary how easy it is to lie or exaggerate about ourselves, thus compromising our integrity.

If we’re honest (while discussing our lack of honesty), could we admit that even those of us who profess to be Christ-followers struggle with this sin? Perhaps we should all ask God to show us areas we’re living as an impasta.

Our questions shouldn’t be, “What little white lie or exaggeration can I get away with and still be Christlike?” or “What kind of behavior can I get away with and still be okay with God?”

Rather, we should ask ourselves, “How can I behave in such a way as to reflect the one who made me in his image?”