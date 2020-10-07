Bill King: Man, I sure could use a hug

How many times have you or someone you love said, “I could sure use a hug?”

Long, long ago, in an ancient time, like back last February, we didn’t think anything about hugging someone or at least shaking their hand. Some may have even had the audacity, not to mention courage, to drink out of someone else’s glass.

Well, that was then and this is now.

February seems like such a long time ago. How our lives and our customs have changed since then. Now, with the President and First Lady testing positive, we are reminded that no one is safe. Try to shake someone’s hand and they may shake their head.

Try to hug someone and you could get maced in the face. Before COVID-19 changed how we act, we thought nothing about wrapping our arms around someone and squeezing them until they coughed up a hairball.

Oh, I’m sorry that was my cat that did that. She is no longer with us, but before you get all wound up that is not why. She died of old age. Sorry, I digress. Now we can’t even get close enough to others to give them a hug, even if we want. It is hard to hug someone from six-feet away.