Daughter rolls ankle: Time to walk it off?

Dear Athletic Support: My daughter rolled her ankle pretty bad in a recent volleyball game. It’s big and blue and nasty all over, but she can still walk on it. As her dad, I really want to teach her a lesson in toughness. I want her to get back out on the court and play as soon as possible. I know that’s what my dad or coach would’ve told me to do back in my playing days. And I’m not gonna lie — if this were my son, I’d tell him to, “Walk it off!” I wouldn’t hesitate. But since she’s my daughter, I’m not really sure what to do. -- Girl Dad

Dear Girl Dad: First off, it makes no difference whether we’re talking about your daughter or your son. I have a daughter. She’s just about to turn four, and I have made it a point to raise her up tough.

If I’m being honest, it’s probably one of the biggest things I’ve harped on throughout her short life. She falls, and I’m quick to tell her to get back up and, “Get tough.”

I don’t do this because of some macho, ego trip. I take this approach with my daughter because I know having a tough mindset will help her out in the long run.

I also make a very concentrated effort to let my daughter know she is loved. Any good coach (or parent) knows you have to achieve a balance if you want to get through to kids.