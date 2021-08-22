Do you love your sin more than you love God?

Do some of your actions contradict your commitment to your savior? Do some of your choices indicate that you don’t love God as much as you say you do?

If you tend to excuse your behavior rather than owning up to it, what are you going to do about it? Especially regarding that sin or bad habit that won’t let you go.

Have you tried accountability? Or does even reading the word “accountability” scare you?

Being transparent with one or more trusted people has real benefits. Read James 5:16 (AMPC): “Confess to one another therefore your faults (your slips, your false steps, your offenses, your sins) and pray [also] for one another, that you may be healed and restored [to a spiritual tone of mind and heart].”

Admittedly, it’s not easy to confess our faults, especially those we’re too ashamed to even whisper about. Yet when we confide our most disgraceful acts in a sincere desire to repent, instead of experiencing disgrace, we usually receive compassion – even respect.

And our willingness to be transparent may give others the courage to do so as well.