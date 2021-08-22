Do you love your sin more than you love God?

Do some of your actions contradict your commitment to your savior? Do some of your choices indicate that you don’t love God as much as you say you do?
If you tend to excuse your behavior rather than owning up to it, what are you going to do about it? Especially regarding that sin or bad habit that won’t let you go.
Have you tried accountability? Or does even reading the word “accountability” scare you?
Being transparent with one or more trusted people has real benefits. Read James 5:16 (AMPC): “Confess to one another therefore your faults (your slips, your false steps, your offenses, your sins) and pray [also] for one another, that you may be healed and restored [to a spiritual tone of mind and heart].”
Admittedly, it’s not easy to confess our faults, especially those we’re too ashamed to even whisper about. Yet when we confide our most disgraceful acts in a sincere desire to repent, instead of experiencing disgrace, we usually receive compassion – even respect.
And our willingness to be transparent may give others the courage to do so as well.
Furthermore, as the second part of our verse states, when we pray for one another, we’ll receive healing and restoration from the damage our sins have caused in our minds and hearts – including the torment from keeping our shameful behavior a secret for so long.
How often have we sabotaged our lives and relationships just to protect our secrets?
Every day I’m aware of how much I still need to grow in Christ. If I didn’t know there was a God who loves and forgives me, I wouldn’t want to live another minute. I’m thankful he sends people into my life who help me live in a way that represents him well.
Read James 5:16 again and ask God to show you who you can share accountability with. Then, during your times with your accountability partner, confess where you fall short. Include the sins you love more than God.
Tell God how much you love him when you pray together. Tell him how much you need Him. Ask your heavenly father to give you both a greater love for him and an increasing desire to please him with your choices.
Spend time thanking God for his healing grace and mercy.
Then celebrate with each other as your growing love for your redeemer surpasses your former love for your sins.
Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.