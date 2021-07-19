It happened when the designated youth minister reveled in the adulation of the youth. Maybe he was strikingly handsome, or she could sing like an angel. When the congregation enlisted others to help, the leader didn’t want to share the spotlight--he or she began to find fault, asked that the helpers be dismissed and, if not, threatened to walk away. A vital ministry to youth who needed encouragement and biblical instruction degenerated to ego on parade.

It happened when the music leader enjoyed the adulation of the congregation. Of course few things can be as moving as beautiful music. Most of us in the churches have heard enough out-of-tune pianos to recognize and enjoy really good music! But it’s easy to let worship music degenerate from its intended purpose.

I had opportunity to interview a college choral director for a story about his ministry goals. For 30 minutes he talked about his voice, how unusual it was and how he got compliments all the time on its magnificence. His name wasn’t Sinatra, but he was obviously fixated on his singing and never talked about teaching others to sing. It was ego on parade.