From random brains of retired friends

My friend then told me he and his wife are planning a trip to Yellowstone next month. It’s their favorite place. He was there 6 or 7 years ago and came back with a good story from the park about a man named David Sowers from Denver who was visiting with his girlfriend Laura and their Australian Shepherd Jade, when they had a car accident. The dog bolted from the scene, and hid out somewhere in the massive expanse of forest. Sowers returned several times from Denver to look for his best friend but there was never a sign and he was starting to lose hope. He was about to give up but decided to go back and search for Jade one last time. It was 42 days after the accident, when Laura spotted a thin dog walking down the side of a road. It was Jade, tired and hungry but very healthy, and the three are now back home in Denver.