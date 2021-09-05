Giving our labor meaning

Bert and I were saddened when we heard our friend, Wallace, had only weeks to live due to advanced leukemia. Six months later, though he never went into remission, he rebounded so well the hospice house discharged him to return home for a short while.
Throughout his ordeal, even while in the hospice house, Wallace prayed, “Father, You’ve kept me alive this long. What do You have left for me to accomplish?”
What an example! Wallace could have easily justified putting his feet up and taking it easy for whatever time he had left. Yet even with fatigue, Wallace wanted to faithfully live out the rest of his life.
What if you and I lived each day as if the One Who created us actually did prepare a plan for our lives, as Ephesians 2:10 (ESV) says? “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”
We love the permission Labor Day gives us to rest from our work. So, without taking away from all Labor Day embraces, I’d like to suggest we look at our work differently. Perhaps if we asked God to show us how to serve Him in everything we invest our time and sweat into (work and leisure), it could change our perspective.
How might it change our lives if we asked God, “What have You prepared for me to do today, Lord?” What if we asked this every day at work, school or home? Wouldn’t this affect not only our day, but everything we labor toward? Especially if we did it all with a humble and cheerful attitude. It would give even mundane tasks meaning.
It’s been about five years since Wallace left us. I wish I could thank him for modeling how to live and work well. By God’s grace, I want to live out the plan God has prepared for me each and every day, for as long as I’m able.
Every time I’m tempted to waste another day, I want to think about the look that must have been on Wallace’s face when His Lord and Savior said, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.