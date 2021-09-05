Giving our labor meaning

Bert and I were saddened when we heard our friend, Wallace, had only weeks to live due to advanced leukemia. Six months later, though he never went into remission, he rebounded so well the hospice house discharged him to return home for a short while.

Throughout his ordeal, even while in the hospice house, Wallace prayed, “Father, You’ve kept me alive this long. What do You have left for me to accomplish?”

What an example! Wallace could have easily justified putting his feet up and taking it easy for whatever time he had left. Yet even with fatigue, Wallace wanted to faithfully live out the rest of his life.

What if you and I lived each day as if the One Who created us actually did prepare a plan for our lives, as Ephesians 2:10 (ESV) says? “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

We love the permission Labor Day gives us to rest from our work. So, without taking away from all Labor Day embraces, I’d like to suggest we look at our work differently. Perhaps if we asked God to show us how to serve Him in everything we invest our time and sweat into (work and leisure), it could change our perspective.