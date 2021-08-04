Good neighbors and friends with tomatoes

One of my favorite seasons of the year has arrived.

When I was a student, I loved summer because it meant a break from school. I had summer jobs, plus I had to help with Mama’s 100-acre garden, but I always managed to squeeze in some time for fishing and swimming. The older I get, the less I enjoy summer, but I do love another season that summer brings.

With summer comes tomato season; there are few things I find more delightful, or that tickle my taste buds more, more than a big, ripe, red, homegrown tomato. We can go to a grocery store and buy tomatoes most any time of the year, even in the dead of winter, but even those that claim to have been “vine ripened” are obviously missing something…flavor. When those are the only ones we can find, then we have to make do, but when we have the real thing, forget the trips to the store.

A few years ago, I told you about our raised tomato bed in the back yard. Between the backyard squirrels and the cutworms, that didn’t turn out so well. We’ve also raised a few vines in planters on the deck. This year we didn’t raise anything…except grass. This has been about the wettest summer I remember. I put my Weed-N-Feed down at the right time, and my grass has looked great and kept me busy mowing every week, but I have felt like I was living in Florida with all these daily rain showers.