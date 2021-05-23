Has disobeying God worked out for you?

Has there ever been a time when choosing to disobey God worked out for you? Me either. At least not in the long run.

But the more time I spend meditating on God’s word, especially in the book of Romans, the more I become convinced that I’m not as helpless as I’ve allowed myself to believe regarding the choices I make each day.

The more time I spend in God’s word, the more my mind is set on Him.

Romans 8:5 (ESV) says, “For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit set their minds on the things of the Spirit.” This makes sense, doesn’t it? The more we fill our minds with God’s Word, the more we desire to live according to His Word.

I’m not saying we won’t have struggles with sin. We will. But we don’t have to rely on our own strength to overcome them.

When God’s spirit lives inside us, we can conquer our flesh (our sinful side). Whenever we set our minds on the things of the spirit (God’s ways), we have the power to stop sinning. We can release grudges against our spouses and family members. We can resist the temptation to gossip. We can say no to that affair, that joint, that porn site, that persistent habit of lying – whatever sinful habit we struggle with.