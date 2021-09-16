How easily it all could have changed

From there we moved into the back seat of my father’s black Olds 98, which he no longer needed after his heart had given out three months earlier, on a night I still see clearly, watching my brother Dean try desperately to bring him back. But he couldn’t. The Fates were at work again.

Three months later was a happier night, with Dean as my best man, not to mention chauffeur of the 98.

He drove us across the river to the parish hall of Immaculate Conception, where KM had gone through the eighth grade before entering Mount St. Mary’s in the late summer of 1971. At about the same time I was getting off a bus, not far away at Catholic High.

Credit the Fates again, because with the five month difference in our ages she could have been easily placed into the class ahead of me. With that December birthday of hers we may never have met. But that was an easy fix. After all, they’d managed to get me to that very spot, via Iowa and Oklahoma years before.

I almost didn’t get into Catholic High at all. I have a 1971 letter from Father Tribou, the principal, to my parents, in which he basically said thanks but no thanks. Something about there not being enough room.