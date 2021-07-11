How would God describe you?

How would your friends or your boss describe you? Would your spouse, roommate or sibling describe you any differently?

If you know you haven’t been “living right,” you may feel nervous at the thought of what they might say. Perhaps their answers to these questions would be sobering. Maybe even embarrassingly revealing. I hope thinking about these questions will motivate us to do whatever it takes to become a person worthy of honorable words.

Going a little deeper, if you consider the way you’ve lived so far, how do you think God would describe you? Wouldn’t you love to hear God say something like what he said about David: “I have found in David the son of Jesse a man after my heart, who will do all my will” (Acts 13:22 ESV)?

I love both parts of this verse. I want God to see me as a person after his heart and one who always obeys him.

Yet, I fail miserably at being the type of person I long to be.

We know David didn’t obey God perfectly. He sinned greatly. Among other offenses, he committed adultery and ordered the woman’s husband murdered. Yet God saw a heart that honestly sought after him.