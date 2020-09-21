Hurricane Sally recovery efforts

As you know, Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane. On Wednesday afternoon, the storm downgraded to a tropical storm but continued to produce significant flooding, wind damage, and power outages across the Second District. My team and I closely tracked the storm upon its arrival, and we stand ready to be helpful with any recovery efforts in the days to come.

I have been in close communication with Governor Ivey’s office throughout the duration of this storm, and she ensured us that the appropriate state agency resources will be available to our counties and municipalities in the Second District. My team has also been in contact with leaders and elected officials across the district to communicate with them our readiness to assist with recovery efforts.

As these efforts continue, we are gradually learning the full scale of damages that portions of our district are facing. My thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this powerful storm. Please do not hesitate to reach out to one of my offices if you or someone you know needs assistance.