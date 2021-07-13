I’m not as young as I once was

Well, it’s July…again. You know what that means, don’t you? yes, it does mean the celebration of Independence Day, but I was speaking about something else. It also means that I have almost finished one more trip around the sun. On the 28th of this great month, I will begin still yet another one. When you’ve made the circle as many times as I have, and some of you have, life begins to look a little different.

One of my next-door neighbors and friend had some random thoughts on life. He said he stole them from a friend, so I’m stealing them from a friend who stole them from a friend. I suspect his friend stole them too, but I don’t know from who. Here are a few of them, with commentary on some:

Age 60 may be the new 40, but 9 p.m. is the new midnight.

The older I get, the earlier it gets late. I’ve also noticed that supper comes earlier than it did in my younger years.

It’s the start of a brand-new day, and I’m off like a herd of turtles. By the way, turtles are believed to be among the oldest reptiles in history. This may explain why they move so slowly, and why I identify with them so easily.

When I say, “The other day,” I could be referring to any time between yesterday and 15 years ago. After all, 15-years ago has begun to feel like yesterday.