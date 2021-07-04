It’s life, always expect the unexpected

Last week I was telling of a trip to the Gulf Coast and trying to save a few dollars by a different travel route. KM was not that impressed, however. She even came up with a new word that may eventually find its way into Webster’s—“Cheapskatedness—Adj. Definition: See Jay.”
The week flew by and it was time to return home. We sat at the Beaches International Airport in the Florida Panhandle, waiting on a plane. About an hour before we were scheduled to depart, KM got a text that said the flight would be delayed, which wasn’t good because we had to make a connecting flight in Houston and were already dealing with a pretty tight window.
The final destination was Memphis, where our car was (See last week’s column).
“Maybe that’s old info,” I said, already in full denial mode. “Let me go talk to the Southwest lady at the gate over there.”
Our reservation was to leave Florida at 9:50 a.m. Our Houston flight had a 1:05 p.m. departure time. I walked up to the desk.
“My wife just got a text saying that flight 540 was delayed,” I said to the lady. “That’s right,” she said. “It should be here at 12:40.”
“Why?” I had to know.
She looked back down at her screen and bit her bottom lip a little before revealing, “They are trying to find a crew.”
“A crew?” You mean like the guys who fly the plane?”
“That’s right.”
“Isn’t that something that’s normally done ahead of time?”
“Normally,” she said.
“Well I have a connection in Houston leaving at 1:05.”
“Let me see what I can do,” she said as she looked down at the screen. “There’s a flight out from Houston at 5:30 this evening to Memphis, oh never mind, it’s sold out. The next one is at 7:40, which stops in Dallas and gets to Memphis at 11:10 tonight.”
It was 8:45 in the morning.
“So that’s your best offer?” I asked her.
“Unless you want to fly out from here in the morning.”
Actually, one more full day in Florida sounded pretty good, so I pursued that option. “So Southwest will put us up at a hotel on the beach and give us a rental car and buy our dinner.”
She tried not to laugh.
“I can do a hotel near the beach, and we get you there on a shuttle bus, but no dinner,” was her counter.
“Well we’re near the beach now so I guess the hotel could be anywhere. And we’ll be stuck there until tomorrow without a car. And no dinner?”
“Right, no dinner, what do you want to do?” she asked.
“Wow, Southwest has really changed,” I told her.
“You have no idea,” she answered.
“Let me go check with my wife.”
KM was looking at her phone. She had been up half the night with either a stomach bug or some kind of food poisoning.
“How do you feel about driving home?” I asked her.
“Really?”
“Yeah, the best they can do is get us to Memphis around 11:00 tonight, which gets us to Little Rock after 1:00. And that’s if nothing else gets delayed, and the odds of that happening are off the board.”
“I don’t mind driving if you’re OK with it,” she told me.
“Well, I think we’ll get home at least five hours quicker, and I don’t much relish the thought of sitting in airports all day. Plus, those flights in either Houston or Dallas might never even show up. Apparently there is a crew shortage.”
“Let’s drive,” KM voted. So we did.
We made it back home a little after 8 p.m., enough hours saved to make me feel it had been worth my while rather than loading up into three different airplanes that were likely still looking for pilots.