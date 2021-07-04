 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It’s life, always expect the unexpected
0 Comments

It’s life, always expect the unexpected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week I was telling of a trip to the Gulf Coast and trying to save a few dollars by a different travel route. KM was not that impressed, however. She even came up with a new word that may eventually find its way into Webster’s—“Cheapskatedness—Adj. Definition: See Jay.”

The week flew by and it was time to return home. We sat at the Beaches International Airport in the Florida Panhandle, waiting on a plane. About an hour before we were scheduled to depart, KM got a text that said the flight would be delayed, which wasn’t good because we had to make a connecting flight in Houston and were already dealing with a pretty tight window.

The final destination was Memphis, where our car was (See last week’s column).

“Maybe that’s old info,” I said, already in full denial mode. “Let me go talk to the Southwest lady at the gate over there.”

Our reservation was to leave Florida at 9:50 a.m. Our Houston flight had a 1:05 p.m. departure time. I walked up to the desk.

“My wife just got a text saying that flight 540 was delayed,” I said to the lady. “That’s right,” she said. “It should be here at 12:40.”

“Why?” I had to know.

She looked back down at her screen and bit her bottom lip a little before revealing, “They are trying to find a crew.”

“A crew?” You mean like the guys who fly the plane?”

“That’s right.”

“Isn’t that something that’s normally done ahead of time?”

“Normally,” she said.

“Well I have a connection in Houston leaving at 1:05.”

“Let me see what I can do,” she said as she looked down at the screen. “There’s a flight out from Houston at 5:30 this evening to Memphis, oh never mind, it’s sold out. The next one is at 7:40, which stops in Dallas and gets to Memphis at 11:10 tonight.”

It was 8:45 in the morning.

“So that’s your best offer?” I asked her.

“Unless you want to fly out from here in the morning.”

Actually, one more full day in Florida sounded pretty good, so I pursued that option. “So Southwest will put us up at a hotel on the beach and give us a rental car and buy our dinner.”

She tried not to laugh.

“I can do a hotel near the beach, and we get you there on a shuttle bus, but no dinner,” was her counter.

“Well we’re near the beach now so I guess the hotel could be anywhere. And we’ll be stuck there until tomorrow without a car. And no dinner?”

“Right, no dinner, what do you want to do?” she asked.

“Wow, Southwest has really changed,” I told her.

“You have no idea,” she answered.

“Let me go check with my wife.”

KM was looking at her phone. She had been up half the night with either a stomach bug or some kind of food poisoning.

“How do you feel about driving home?” I asked her.

“Really?”

“Yeah, the best they can do is get us to Memphis around 11:00 tonight, which gets us to Little Rock after 1:00. And that’s if nothing else gets delayed, and the odds of that happening are off the board.”

“I don’t mind driving if you’re OK with it,” she told me.

“Well, I think we’ll get home at least five hours quicker, and I don’t much relish the thought of sitting in airports all day. Plus, those flights in either Houston or Dallas might never even show up. Apparently there is a crew shortage.”

“Let’s drive,” KM voted. So we did.

We made it back home a little after 8 p.m., enough hours saved to make me feel it had been worth my while rather than loading up into three different airplanes that were likely still looking for pilots.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Remembering the big baby year

So another birthday came and went. Sixty-three years in the books now. If the averages are right, I’ve got about 13 years left. Surely that ca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert