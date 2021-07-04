It’s life, always expect the unexpected

Last week I was telling of a trip to the Gulf Coast and trying to save a few dollars by a different travel route. KM was not that impressed, however. She even came up with a new word that may eventually find its way into Webster’s—“Cheapskatedness—Adj. Definition: See Jay.”

The week flew by and it was time to return home. We sat at the Beaches International Airport in the Florida Panhandle, waiting on a plane. About an hour before we were scheduled to depart, KM got a text that said the flight would be delayed, which wasn’t good because we had to make a connecting flight in Houston and were already dealing with a pretty tight window.

The final destination was Memphis, where our car was (See last week’s column).

“Maybe that’s old info,” I said, already in full denial mode. “Let me go talk to the Southwest lady at the gate over there.”

Our reservation was to leave Florida at 9:50 a.m. Our Houston flight had a 1:05 p.m. departure time. I walked up to the desk.

“My wife just got a text saying that flight 540 was delayed,” I said to the lady. “That’s right,” she said. “It should be here at 12:40.”

“Why?” I had to know.