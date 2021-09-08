Most everybody knows the classic Disney song from Snow White. You may have sung it a thousand times, but like me, you may have been singing it incorrectly. Until recently, I thought the seven dwarfs were singing, “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, it’s off to work we go.” There have even been a few times when I have headed out the door going to work while singing that little tune. Sometimes I was singing it because I was excited to go do the work I loved to do, and sometimes I sang it trying to psych myself up to go.

Do you know that the actual lyrics are not “It’s off to work I go,” but instead, “It’s home from work we go?” No, I’m not kidding. Now, don’t go listen to the song, because you can hear it either way. Look up the written lyrics. If you watch the movie again, they were working, mining diamonds, and then the clock struck 5. They left the mine, locked the door behind them, and sang “It’s home from work we go.”