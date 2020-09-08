Ladybug swarm good omen for car buyer

Ladybug! Ladybug!
Fly away home.
Your house is on fire.
And your children all gone.
- Nursery rhyme
Cabin fever in late August? Yes, apparently it’s a real thing. Especially in 2020, a year that will likely be good riddanced more than most. To cure my recent feelings of hermitism, I headed out to walk the trail up the mountain we call Pinnacle.
The paths that day were full. Cabin fever was definitely real. There were guys and kids and dogs and ladies. Oh, and ladybugs, which outnumbered us all.
I had come upon a swarm of them about half way up, on the southwest side. I stood as they landed on me, first one, then five, then a hundred. Two ladies of the humankind came upon me, and one of them said, “Do you know you are covered in ladybugs?”
“It happens to me everywhere I go,” I told her, as they began to cover her as well. Then the other lady slipped and fell, but fortunately she was well-padded in back and no harm done, except to a few ladybugs that had chosen to rest there. Red-faced, she picked herself up and moved on, down towards the base and its low-dwelling insects.
I moved back toward the main trail. The further I hiked the less I was covered in ladybugs. I felt one climbing up my chest, inside of my shirt. I shook her out and looked behind me and saw a magical swarm darting through the sun’s rays. You aren’t supposed to kill a ladybug. It’s bad luck, which didn’t bode well for the woman I had seen fall.
Soon, two more ladies, humans again, headed toward the swarm and I warned them but they pressed on. Perhaps they knew that certain cultures believe seeing a ladybug brings good luck. Pawnation.com says contact with ladybugs may bring romance, good weather or financial success. And whatever a ladybug lands on will be replaced with an improved version. But I don’t feel any different.
Also, the ladybug's distinctive spots are thought to be symbolic. In the Middle Ages, European Christian societies believed the beetle's spots (yep, they are in the beetle family) represented the Seven Sorrows of Mary. After the farmers prayed to the Virgin Mary for protection, ladybugs supposedly appeared to defend their crops. The farmers called the bugs "Beetles of Our Lady," which evolved into "ladybugs" -- a reference to the Virgin.
When I got back from the mountain I told KM about what I had seen and she agreed I would have good luck. Then, two days later, I found a great deal on a car for our daughter.
So if you need a bit of good fortune to come your way, head to the mountains, they’re waiting.
As for the car, we bought a 2015 Honda CRV. It has 113,000 miles, but someone told me you can put at least a million miles on a Honda. Probably the salesman told me that. The first person we talked to on that car-buying day said he just bought one with 150,000 miles for his son. And he was my mechanic, which made me feel good. Then someone said they always drove their Honda’s over 200,000 miles. Then a girl KM works with said she goes for 300,000.
Back in 2011, CBS did a story from Norway, Maine, about a guy who recently passed the 999,999-mile mark on his 1990 Honda Accord, he nicknamed "True Blue." And if he still has the car, there isn’t any way to tell the mileage, as it rolls back to zero after 999,999. Honda was so proud of the guy they had a parade for him and gave him a new Accord. Wonder if he runs into many ladybugs up in Maine? Maybe the next car I buy will be red with black dots.
Jay Edwards is a freelance columnist who can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!