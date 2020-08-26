Last part of 2020 HAS GOT to be better!

I missed 27 days of work because of my double-knee replacement surgery, worked one day when I got the news my mother had passed away, finished the week out at work, then headed to Northwest Arkansas to be with family and friends who had gathered.

I was ready to dive, well, limp back to work Monday morning. All this and I had my 40th anniversary in the newspaper business last week.

Anyway, I missed the start of football season, only adding to the current craziness thanks to COVID-19. I was able to watch some of the local action via internet from a hotel room 750 miles away Friday night.

Also, municipal elections take place Tuesday. I was able to talk to one municipal candidate for city council before I got the terrible news, and was unable to continue with that project. I had planned on doing so much more, but for anyone that doesn’t understand, well, I had planned on having the bilateral knee surgery Feb. 5, but unforeseen circumstances pushed it back to mid-July. I had not planned on my mother passing away.

I made it home Sunday night and found a stack of mail with some of the kindest words I’ve ever read, most from people who never knew my mother but knew only how much she meant to me.

Yes, 2020 has been the most difficult year on record for me, but for many others, too. I cannot imagine how difficult it has been for those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 or those who have fallen ill due to the monster it has become.

Then there are those who have lost their jobs, had hours cut drastically because businesses have been so impacted because of the virus, or perhaps worst case scenario, lost a business altogether because they simply can’t make a profit when the doors are closed.