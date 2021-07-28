My best birthday present ever

The best birthday present I have ever received came in 2009. That gift didn’t actually come on my birthday, which is the 28th, but two days later, on July 30.

That gift was a beautiful, blue eyed, baby boy. William Andrew is his full name, but we call him Drew. If you are a regular reader of my column, then you know who Drew is. He is my and Jean’s only grandchild. He will be 12 next week, and I will be five-and-one-half times that. When I first heard he was coming, and that his ETA was around the last week in July, I hoped, and even prayed, that he would be born on my birthday.

His mother disagreed, saying everybody needs their own day. I accused her of holding out for a couple of days before he was born.

Being a grandfather, and having a grandson like Drew, is more of a blessing and joy than I could have ever imagined, but what a week that was back in 2009. We had moved to Opelika two years before Drew was born, but because of the housing-market crash, it took us two years to sell our house back in Southaven. Finally, we managed to “give it away” and closed on a house in Opelika just before Drew’s grand arrival. He was born on a Thursday. Drew and his mother came home from the hospital the following Saturday, which happened to be the same day we moved into our new house.

It was like a 3-ring circus around there when the mother and new-born baby stopped by for everybody to ooh and aah over the cutest newborn we had ever seen. We couldn’t celebrate long that day, because there was too much work to be done, but we’ve had 3-day celebrations (28th-30th) every year since. Even though he overshot the runway by two days (thanks Ashley), I still have to say that getting my one-and-only grandson is the greatest birthday present I’ve ever had. Happy birthday Drew, I love you buddy!