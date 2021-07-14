Reflections: How have you been?

I thought about this lately when I saw “Airplane II” on late night TV. McCroskey (Lloyd Bridges) said he wanted to know everything that had happened until now. So Johnny responded, “First the earth cooled, and then the dinosaurs came. But they got too big and fat, so they all died and turned into oil . . . .”

In other words, a lot has happened.

I could honestly say that those 20 years were filled with good things and bad. People I love got sick and died. Friends lost jobs and marriages. Politicians we trusted let us down. Churches had big fights and lost their witness.

But many good things happened, too. Our daughter married and is a wonderful mother with three good boys. We now live only 14 miles away. As one of our church members jokingly told her son, “We were stuck with you, but we love our grandchildren!” I got to work in Christian higher education for 15 years and served two great churches during the time. And now we serve a great church in the city of my birth, who seem content to let an old guy steer the ship for a while longer.

So, how have I been? I’ve been good and I’ve been bad. And I venture to say every reader has been good and bad, too.