Sometimes we just need to take a break

Words. I love words. I love to work with them, and I love to play with them. The use of words, both orally and written, are a major part of many of the things I do. Sometimes, finding the right words can be a challenge.

I have been speaking and preaching since my senior year in high school. I began serving as a pastor while I was still in college, and did so for the next 30 years. I still speak/preach most every week. Speeches and sermons begin as written words which are then delivered as spoken words.

I am also a songwriter. My songs range from being silly, to serious, to sacred, but they all have one thing in common…words. We call them lyrics, but they are simply words, that sometimes rhyme, set to music. I have no idea how many songs I have written over the years, but there have been hundreds. I’ve been asked, “How many of your songs would you consider to be great songs?” My reply is, “I’m still trying to write my first great one.”

I am also a poet. Sometimes songs are poems put to music. Sometimes, whether in a poem or a song, they make sense, and sometimes they don’t.