Stuffed trophy not laughing anymore

“I ask people why they have deer heads on their walls. They always say because it’s such a beautiful animal. There you go. I think my mother is attractive, but I have photographs of her.”

– Ellen DeGeneres

On Tuesday morning, while driving through a neighborhood on my way to my foot doctor, I looked over at a house and saw a guy taking a very large, stuffed animal out of the back of his pickup.

While my barely awake brain tried to process what my eyes were saying to it, I looked back to the road and spotted a squirrel, who had chosen to zip across the road, hoping to beat the pickup truck that was coming from the opposite direction. I slowed down, but the truck didn’t and the squirrel became frantic and indecisive, as they will do. His last move in this life was the wrong one, a juke right and cut left, right into the hard black rubber of steel-belted eternity.

The truck kept on moving and passed me, the darkened glass hiding the driver’s face. I was stopped now in the road and looked back to my left where the guy with the stuffed animal worked to extricate it from his truck. It was attached to a board, but I couldn’t make out what it was. It looked like some kind of big dog. Oh, how sad, I thought. He loved his dog so much he decided to have him stuffed.