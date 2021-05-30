Stuffed trophy not laughing anymore

“I ask people why they have deer heads on their walls. They always say because it’s such a beautiful animal. There you go. I think my mother is attractive, but I have photographs of her.”
– Ellen DeGeneres
On Tuesday morning, while driving through a neighborhood on my way to my foot doctor, I looked over at a house and saw a guy taking a very large, stuffed animal out of the back of his pickup.
While my barely awake brain tried to process what my eyes were saying to it, I looked back to the road and spotted a squirrel, who had chosen to zip across the road, hoping to beat the pickup truck that was coming from the opposite direction. I slowed down, but the truck didn’t and the squirrel became frantic and indecisive, as they will do. His last move in this life was the wrong one, a juke right and cut left, right into the hard black rubber of steel-belted eternity.
The truck kept on moving and passed me, the darkened glass hiding the driver’s face. I was stopped now in the road and looked back to my left where the guy with the stuffed animal worked to extricate it from his truck. It was attached to a board, but I couldn’t make out what it was. It looked like some kind of big dog. Oh, how sad, I thought. He loved his dog so much he decided to have him stuffed.
I rolled down my window to get a better view when the recognition part of my brain fired and told me it wasn’t a dog at all but a hyena. Its large head was pointed skyward, the platform it was screwed to tilted against the open gate of the truck bed. The guy was obviously a hunter and bringing home his latest prize from the plains of the dark continent. He was going to need help getting it inside, where I supposed it would be displayed in a large room, joining other exotic animals from far away.
I watched as the guy walked around his furry trophy, trying to decide what his next move would be. Then I looked back in front of me at the asphalt where the poor squirrel’s bushy tail swayed in the breeze, and wondered if the hunter had a squirrel in his animal room. Maybe I should tell him about this one, I thought. “But that would be cheating,” he would likely tell me. “Unless I ran over it myself.”
Then he would probably ask me if I could help him get his hyena inside. Either that or tell me to get the heck out of his yard. Oh well, I was running late anyway and decided I should keep moving. It’s never a good idea to keep the foot doctor waiting.
After checking in at the clinic, it wasn’t a long wait before I was called from the waiting area and led back to the exam room. It seemed coincidental, on that particular morning, that the walls of the doctor’s hallway were lined with exotic animals, but all of them still moving and full of life. One of the foot doctors, as my doctor told me, is retired now and spends his time traveling to other countries so he can photograph animals in the wild. He had some great shots of polar bears and lions and one really cool one of a cheetah coming down the large trunk of a tree.
Seeing those photos made all seemed a little more right with the world. Even though I still had that pain in my foot.