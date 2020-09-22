The brilliance of gift cards

A few weeks ago I stood in a long line in a gift shop at the mall, holding a happy anniversary card and a heart-shaped box of chocolates. While waiting my turn I daydreamed about a place where Earth Day is the only holiday allowed.
When I came out of my delusion I saw there was now just one poor sap standing between me and the woman behind the counter. The woman seemed new to the store, but obviously had retail experience from somewhere in her past. Nevertheless she turned to her younger colleague to ask a question about a gift card Poor Sap in front of me was trying to use to pay for his own choices of chocolates and cards. I guess a lot of people got married in late August.
It seemed the guy had a balance left on his card, but not enough to pay for what he had stacked on the counter. “How much do I have?” Poor Sap asked.
“You’ll have to call the number on the back of the card to get your balance,” came the firm reply from the other clerk, who was busy with her own customer.
A similar thing happened to me a while back when I took my daughter out for a sushi lunch (her choice). When we finished I gave the $25 American Express gift card to the woman at the register to pay for the $20.00 lunch. I told her to give whatever was left over to our waitress for a tip. She swiped the card and in a moment turned to me with a smile and said, “Card denied.” I said that was weird and asked her to try it again. She did, but again told me it didn’t work. And this time she added, “You pay cash.” Plus her smile was now gone. I did as she told me and we left. And twenty minutes later I was starving.
A few days later I tried the card again at Hardees, on a breakfast burrito and a sausage biscuit. It was less than five bucks and they took the card. And I wasn’t hungry again for hours.
Back at the gift shop, Poor Sap had his cell phone out and had moved to the side. The woman behind the counter was looking at me, which I took as a cue I was next. Glad I didn’t have a gift card, I dug some crumpled currency out of my pocket. She gave me my change and I was quickly out of there.
After one more brief flirtation with spending money I headed back towards Dillards and the parking lot beyond. As I walked up the stairs a familiar figure was coming down towards me. It was Poor Sap. He was empty-handed and seemed to be talking to himself. We passed and I felt like patting him on the back, trying to offer some consolation for his failed mission, but thought better of it, thinking it’s probably not smart to be touching strangers these days.
I heard the other day that the amount of unused gift cards every year is in the billions of dollars. What a windfall for retailers. Reminds me of rebates. I think the stores should figure out a way to give those unearned dollars back to the Mr. and Mrs. Poor Saps in this country. Maybe once a month, when sales are at their slowest, stores could do giveaways with all that extra loot. They could run an ad in this paper and other publications saying something like – “WE’VE LOST OUR MINDS!!! - All day Wednesday our store will give away $1000 dollars every hour to some lucky shopper. Must be present to win.”
This is something the retail CEO’s of America should think about. I bet Poor Sap would agree with me.
Jay Edwards is a freelance columnist who can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!