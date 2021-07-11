The world could use more like Mike

It was about 75 years ago on a little farm in Fruita, Colorado when Mrs. Clara Olsen sent her husband Lloyd out into the yard with a mission to kill one of their chickens for the evening meal. The obedient Lloyd picked out the bird and carefully positioned it on the chopping block before delivering a blow with his sharpened axe.
After losing his head, the chicken reacted as many do and staggered around the yard a bit. But then, unlike most, he never dropped dead, and in fact seemed to Lloyd to actually grow stronger. Soon the bird had totally shaken off the traumatic event and even began trying to peck at the dirt for food, which was difficult as his beak was still attached to his head and laying on the ground near a stunned Lloyd’s feet. After watching for a while, Lloyd went back to the house to tell his wife the tale. They didn’t have chicken for dinner that night.
The next morning Lloyd found the bird sleeping with his “head” under his wing, and decided that if this thing, whatever it was, had that much will to live that he would figure out a way to feed him. They named the bird Mike and began feeding and watering him with an eyedropper.
It was obvious that Mike was special, and so a week into the bird’s new life Olsen packed him up and took him 250 miles to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The skeptical scientists were eager to answer all the questions regarding Mike’s amazing ability to survive with no head. It was determined that the axe blade had missed the jugular vein and that a clot had prevented Mike from bleeding to death. While most of Mike’s head was in a jar, most of his brain stem and one ear was left on his body, and since most of a chicken’s reflex actions are controlled by the brain stem, Mike was able to remain quite healthy.
For the next 18 months Mike lived as “The Headless Wonder Chicken,” and he grew from a mere 2 1/2 lbs. to nearly 8 lbs. In an interview, Olsen said Mike was a “robust chicken—a fine specimen—except for not having a head.” Some longtime Fruita residents, gathered at the Monument Cafe for coffee, also remember Mike—“he was a big fat chicken who didn’t know he didn’t have a head,” and—“he seemed as happy as any other chicken.”
Mike’s excellent state of health made it difficult for animal-rights activists to garner much of a following. Even now, the town of Fruita celebrates Mike’s impressive will to live, not the nature of his handicap.
Miracle Mike took on a manager, and with the Olsens in tow, set out on a national tour. Curious sideshow patrons in New York, Atlantic City, Los Angeles and San Diego lined up to pay 25 cents to see Mike “The Wonder Chicken.” He was valued at $10,000 and insured for the same. His fame and fortune would earn him recognition in Life and Time Magazines, and it goes without saying there is also a Guinness World Record that will surely never be broken.
While returning from one of their road trips, the Olsens stopped one night at a motel in the Arizona desert. In the middle of the night, Mike began to choke. Unable to find the eyedropper used to clear Mike’s open esophagus in time, the miracle bird passed on, but his spirit lives on every third weekend in May at “Mike the Headless Chicken Days” in Fruita.