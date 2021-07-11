The world could use more like Mike

It was about 75 years ago on a little farm in Fruita, Colorado when Mrs. Clara Olsen sent her husband Lloyd out into the yard with a mission to kill one of their chickens for the evening meal. The obedient Lloyd picked out the bird and carefully positioned it on the chopping block before delivering a blow with his sharpened axe.

After losing his head, the chicken reacted as many do and staggered around the yard a bit. But then, unlike most, he never dropped dead, and in fact seemed to Lloyd to actually grow stronger. Soon the bird had totally shaken off the traumatic event and even began trying to peck at the dirt for food, which was difficult as his beak was still attached to his head and laying on the ground near a stunned Lloyd’s feet. After watching for a while, Lloyd went back to the house to tell his wife the tale. They didn’t have chicken for dinner that night.

The next morning Lloyd found the bird sleeping with his “head” under his wing, and decided that if this thing, whatever it was, had that much will to live that he would figure out a way to feed him. They named the bird Mike and began feeding and watering him with an eyedropper.