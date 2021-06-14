They’ve seen miracles, but they need at least one more

They sent them home to Tupelo, about an hour-and-forty minutes from Memphis. They walked in the door and the phone rang. It was the doctor in Memphis, urging them to return as soon as possible. Last October, the doctors at St. Jude diagnosed Charlie with an aggressive form of cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma. In November, he began receiving chemotherapy drugs to shrink the tumor in order to get good margins. In February of this year, doctors removed 95% of the tumor. They removed parts of his rotator cuff, the ball of his shoulder and his humerus. His humerus was full of cancer.

Since surgeons were not able to remove the entire tumor, Charlie had to have more chemotherapy. He has received five different kinds of chemo, including The Red Devil. Charlie lost his hair and much of his weight, but he didn’t lose his willingness to fight, or even that broad smile of his. He has just completed his 13th round and has one more to go. In the next two to three weeks, when Charlie meets the criteria required, he will begin a five-day round of chemo. This will be his final round, and he will have met the lifetime limit of Red Devil chemo.

That they even found Charlie’s cancer in time came through a series of miracles. For one, if he had not run into that wall, they might not have discovered his cancer until it was too late. Charlie is an amazing 11-year boy who loves airplanes, soccer, karate, Christian music, rollercoasters and dogs and has a dream to swim with a dolphin. Will you join me in praying for Charlie and his family? Pray that this final round of chemo does the job and that Charlie will be cancer free.