Things are never as good, or as bad, as they seem

A Warren tomato, bacon and Hellmann’s Mayo on white bread.

Xander winning the gold in golf.

Amore in Tokyo, after it was concluded that athletes in the Olympic Village will be able to get frisky on those flimsy cardboard beds after all, if they so choose. It was rumored that the beds were designed to prevent intimacy, but the Olympic committee said the beds can support up to 441 pounds.

NCAA football being just around the corner.

The Bad

The hot flash to end all hot flashes paid us a visit as Mother Nature’s hormone levels rose to dangerous levels over the south. We got to 100 the other day here in Little Rock. Still not as bad as 2012 though, or nowhere near as bad as 1980. So we got that going for us.

Letting my brother-in-law talk me into seeing “Old” at the movie theater. Not the best from M. Night Shamalamadingdong.

Triglyceride reading of 520 (causing Dr. Tilley to tell me to lay off the corn syrup, meaning Cokes I guess).

My nephew’s dog Tater. (nothing specific, he’s just bad).

The air conditioning going out in my 13-year-old car.