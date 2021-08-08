Think it’s hot outside? This is nothing

From there we moved into the back seat of my father’s 1978 black Olds 98, which he no longer needed after his heart had given out back on May 24, a night filled with images I remember clearly to this day, like watching my brother Dean try desperate CPR on him.

Three months later was a happier night, with Dean changing from possible hero to my best man, not to mention chauffeur of the 98. He drove us across the river to the parish hall of Immaculate Conception, where KM had gone through the eighth grade before entering Mount St. Mary’s in the late summer of 1971. At about the same time her future spouse, who she hadn’t yet met, was getting off a bus, not far away at Catholic High.

Little did I know then that the Fates were already weaving their tapestry of our life together, dictating destiny through their belief that our joys and struggles on this earth were to be shared with each other. In any case, they got that right.

I credit the Fates because with the difference in our ages KM could have been easily placed into the class ahead of me. With that December birthday of hers we may never have met. And then there is the issue of me almost not getting into CHS at all. As proof, I have a letter from Father Tribou to my parents, concerning my application and basically saying thanks but no thanks, something about there not being enough room.