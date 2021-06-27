Thinking of saving time and money?

We drove to the beach recently in an unfamiliar car. A Nissan Altima. I had picked it up at Enterprise, not far from the Memphis Airport, on a Friday evening. The mood was good, as it always is the day before we begin a week in Florida..

If you remembered I live in Little Rock, you may be wondering why I was renting a car at the Memphis airport. Where to begin. Let’s see, a few years back I was walking down the yellow brick road…

Wait, it wasn’t that time. Oh yeah, now I remember. A few months back I was trying to get back to Little Rock from Austin on Southwest when the SW folks told us there was a problem and that we would be spending the night in Dallas and getting back to Little Rock the next day. To pacify us, and the other guy on the flight, they gave us each a $180 gift voucher on Southwest and put us up for a night in a hotel near the airport. Another man might have been angry; another man might have been hurt, another man might have asked for free drinks, I stuffed the vouchers in my shirt.

I said we would need two rooms as our daughter Alexis was traveling with us. To get back at me for that demand, Southwest put me in a room where the Philip Morris research team tries out all the new cigarettes for the coming year. When I got up the next morning I felt like I had about six weeks to live.