Thinking of saving time and money?

We drove to the beach recently in an unfamiliar car. A Nissan Altima. I had picked it up at Enterprise, not far from the Memphis Airport, on a Friday evening. The mood was good, as it always is the day before we begin a week in Florida..
If you remembered I live in Little Rock, you may be wondering why I was renting a car at the Memphis airport. Where to begin. Let’s see, a few years back I was walking down the yellow brick road…
Wait, it wasn’t that time. Oh yeah, now I remember. A few months back I was trying to get back to Little Rock from Austin on Southwest when the SW folks told us there was a problem and that we would be spending the night in Dallas and getting back to Little Rock the next day. To pacify us, and the other guy on the flight, they gave us each a $180 gift voucher on Southwest and put us up for a night in a hotel near the airport. Another man might have been angry; another man might have been hurt, another man might have asked for free drinks, I stuffed the vouchers in my shirt.
I said we would need two rooms as our daughter Alexis was traveling with us. To get back at me for that demand, Southwest put me in a room where the Philip Morris research team tries out all the new cigarettes for the coming year. When I got up the next morning I felt like I had about six weeks to live.
Anyway, we made it back to LR the next day, even with all our luggage, and a couple of vouchers to be used on a future cancelled Southwest flight. That was in March. When May rolled around I said to KM, “We still have those Southwest vouchers, how about we fly to the beach?”
“OK,” KM said, leaving, as she always does, the travel plans to me.
So I began checking dates and airfares, and soon ran into a couple of issues. The first was that Southwest did not fly from Little Rock to the Panama City Beach Airport, at least any time in May. I then came up with my scheme to drive to Memphis, rent a car, leave my car at the airport, drive the rental car to the beach, enjoy fun and frolic for a week, leave the rental car at the Panama City Beach Airport at the end of the week and fly back to Memphis where our car would be waiting. Then we would have a two-hour drive home instead of an 11-hour drive.
“OK,” KM said again.
Plus, because I’ve spent like $780,000 with American Express, they were going to give me $300.00 in rental car vouchers.
“What a great country,” I said. KM agreed.
So we left Little Rock as scheduled. I called my friend Fred on my way out of town and he said he hated me. “Is there any better day during the whole years than the day a person leaves for vacation?” Fred asked. I couldn’t think of one.
We drove that beautiful scenic drive from Little Rock to West Memphis (kidding) without a hitch. This was not long before they discovered those cracks in the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River. I didn’t feel anything wrong.
Siri was on point, guiding me pretty effortlessly through the nation’s 20th largest city. As I mentioned, we were renting the car near the Memphis Airport. I did that to save some more dollars. It was over $800 to rent the car at the airport Enterprise and only $450 from Enterprise a few blocks away. Something about other location drop charges.
We got the car and still no hitches. But, as hitches do, they sometimes come in big ways. I’ll explain next week.